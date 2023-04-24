A fellow fighter hoped and firmly believed that the flowers of the NFSC would bloom soon

https://gettr.com/post/p2f8k1i3518
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】 The fellow fighter came to the Base of the NFSC, the beautiful manor, on Easter Sunday. She was holding a beautiful flower in her hand. She hoped and firmly believed that the flowers of the NFSC would bloom soon. Fellow fighters are all waiting for Mr. Miles Guo’s safe return.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友在复活节当天来到新中国联邦基地，这片美丽的庄园。她手上拿着美丽的鲜花，希望并坚信新中国联邦的花也会很快盛开，战友们都等着郭先生平安回家。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
