A fellow fighter hoped and firmly believed that the flowers of the NFSC would bloom soon

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】 The fellow fighter came to the Base of the NFSC, the beautiful manor, on Easter Sunday. She was holding a beautiful flower in her hand. She hoped and firmly believed that the flowers of the NFSC would bloom soon. Fellow fighters are all waiting for Mr. Miles Guo’s safe return.

04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友在复活节当天来到新中国联邦基地，这片美丽的庄园。她手上拿着美丽的鲜花，希望并坚信新中国联邦的花也会很快盛开，战友们都等着郭先生平安回家。

