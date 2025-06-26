Acquired immune deficiency from environmental toxicity!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



It's so important with your epithelial function, your resistance to pathogens. What is a xenobiotic? It's foreign, it's synthetic. We don't take probiotics or prebiotics. We make them we metabolize from the food we eat.

So that way, if the soil is poisoned, you get stuck in the Kynurenine IDO pathway. This is AIDS. It's acquired immune deficiency or disease. It's acquired because it's an environmental toxicity. It's not about the virus, it's not about the poison. It's about your gut motility. We all know about the 5-HT sensors, receptors, there's your kidney, there's your liver, there's why! Why ProImmune?

Because we're all dying of fatty liver disease. What is ProImmune? Well, it's only glutamine, glutamate and glycine and L-cystine, not L-cysteine. So people don't know these different things that come from nature, that have to come from our food and our soil.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/24/2025

The Robert Scott Bell Show: https://rumble.com/v6v9lhd-grace-schara-verdict.html

ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

Nutritional Foundation: https://therealdrjudy.com/faq