Teflon Don's subordinates?

(Thumbnail) — Source 1:

https://www.theguardian.com/books/booksblog/2018/may/31/the-swish-of-the-curtain-an-anarchic-childrens-classic-rises-again

Sublink: https://www.theguardian.com/

The Swish of the Curtain: an anarchic children's classic rises again; Pamela Brown’s madcap 1941 tale of stagestruck children inspired the likes of Dame Maggie Smith and Eileen Atkins to start acting. Now it’s stepping back into the limelight; Written by Alison Flood; Published by The Guardian; © 2022 Guardian News & Media Limited or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. (modern); Date and time published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 07.00 BST; Date and time last modified: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 12.59 BST; Image credit: A kind of irreverence and exuberance you don’t find in Streatfeild.’ Photograph: Robert Daly/Getty; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 2:

https://www.pngegg.com/en/png-nxpgw/download

Sublink: https://www.pngegg.com/

Hand puppet Marionette Puppeteer Puppet Master, hand holding, angle, hand png free download; Published by PNG Egg; Date posted: unknown; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 3:

https://sml.fandom.com/wiki/Barack_Obama?file=Obamapuppethq.png

Sublink: https://sml.fandom.com/

Obamapuppethq.png; Image added by Colesoda; Image posted in Barack Obama; Image uploaded to SML Wiki; SuperMarioLogan Wiki is a Fandom Tv Community.; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 4:

https://www.pngitem.com/middle/TRJhxiJ_joebiden-ftestickers-freetoedit-transparent-joe-biden-png-png/

Sublink: https://www.pngitem.com/

#joebiden #ftestickers #freetoedit - Transparent Joe Biden Png, Png Download; Posted on PNGItem; All rights reserved. © PngItem.com Limited 2019.; Image credit: Joe Flacco; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 5:

https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/1280705124/funny-dr-fauci-chew-toy-for-dogs-with?gpla=1&gao=1&&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=shopping_ca_en_ca_b-pet_supplies-pet_toys-dog_toys&utm_custom1=_k_Cj0KCQiA14WdBhD8ARIsANao07imT_P748XVnWbzMpNniU5nA7Rb0swoLrrIZoNCFNdDYu4c1LqndeMaAsXSEALw_wcB_k_&utm_content=go_319636725_19423164165_75224213925_pla-106551511475_c__1280705124enca_174167327&utm_custom2=319636725

Funny Dr. Fauci Chew Toy for Dogs with Squeaker | Anthony Fauci 12" Durable Triple Stitched Squeak Toy for All Dogs; Image was posted by DontTreadThreads by owner Kristan; Sold by Kristan; Posted on Etsy; © 2022 Etsy, Inc.; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 6: https://www.pngegg.com/en/png-oxlom

Sublink: https://www.pngegg.com/

Teleprompter Tripod Video Cameras Television, Camera, television, glass png; Published by PNG Egg; Date posted: unknown; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 7:

https://www.pngitem.com/middle/ihxwTwm_picsart-sticker-shadow-shadows-shadowpeople-evil-evil-shadows/

Sublink: https://www.pngitem.com/

#picsart #sticker #shadow #shadows #shadowpeople #evil - Evil Shadows, HD Png Download; Posted on PNGItem; All rights reserved. © PngItem.com Limited 2019.; Image credit: Elsonelzz; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.





Source 8: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump#:~:text=Donald%20John%20Trump%20(born%20June,States%20from%202017%20to%202021.&text=Queens%2C%20New%20York%20City%2C%20U.S.&text=Donald%20Jr.

Donald Trump; Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia; Date posted: unknown; Date and time this page was last edited: 19 February 2023, at 18:30 (UTC).; Date of website access: February 17, 2023.





Source 9: https://youtu.be/M71sKG3RYhI

Raw Video: Obama Tours World Trade Center Site; Posted by Associated Press; YouTube; Date posted: June 14, 2012; Date of website access: February 17, 2023.





Source 10: https://youtu.be/Gg56NlFIExY

Pope asks Donald Trump to work to build peace; Posted by

ROME REPORTS in English; YouTube; Date posted: May 24, 2017; Date of website access: February 17, 2023.



Source 11: https://youtu.be/IVRPRoIsvxM

Biden: Trump Administration, Operation Warp Speed Deserve Credit for Vaccine; Posted by Bloomberg Quicktake; YouTube; Date posted: December 21, 2020; Date of website access February 17, 2023.