Teflon Don's subordinates?

(Thumbnail) — Source 1:
https://www.theguardian.com/books/booksblog/2018/may/31/the-swish-of-the-curtain-an-anarchic-childrens-classic-rises-again
Sublink: https://www.theguardian.com/
The Swish of the Curtain: an anarchic children's classic rises again; Pamela Brown’s madcap 1941 tale of stagestruck children inspired the likes of Dame Maggie Smith and Eileen Atkins to start acting. Now it’s stepping back into the limelight; Written by Alison Flood; Published by The Guardian; © 2022 Guardian News & Media Limited or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. (modern); Date and time published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 07.00 BST; Date and time last modified: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 12.59 BST; Image credit: A kind of irreverence and exuberance you don’t find in Streatfeild.’ Photograph: Robert Daly/Getty; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2:
https://www.pngegg.com/en/png-nxpgw/download
Sublink: https://www.pngegg.com/
Hand puppet Marionette Puppeteer Puppet Master, hand holding, angle, hand png free download; Published by PNG Egg; Date posted: unknown; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 3:
https://sml.fandom.com/wiki/Barack_Obama?file=Obamapuppethq.png
Sublink: https://sml.fandom.com/
Obamapuppethq.png; Image added by Colesoda; Image posted in Barack Obama; Image uploaded to SML Wiki; SuperMarioLogan Wiki is a Fandom Tv Community.; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 4:
https://www.pngitem.com/middle/TRJhxiJ_joebiden-ftestickers-freetoedit-transparent-joe-biden-png-png/
Sublink: https://www.pngitem.com/
#joebiden #ftestickers #freetoedit - Transparent Joe Biden Png, Png Download; Posted on PNGItem; All rights reserved. © PngItem.com Limited 2019.; Image credit: Joe Flacco; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 5:
https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/1280705124/funny-dr-fauci-chew-toy-for-dogs-with?gpla=1&gao=1&&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=shopping_ca_en_ca_b-pet_supplies-pet_toys-dog_toys&utm_custom1=_k_Cj0KCQiA14WdBhD8ARIsANao07imT_P748XVnWbzMpNniU5nA7Rb0swoLrrIZoNCFNdDYu4c1LqndeMaAsXSEALw_wcB_k_&utm_content=go_319636725_19423164165_75224213925_pla-106551511475_c__1280705124enca_174167327&utm_custom2=319636725
Funny Dr. Fauci Chew Toy for Dogs with Squeaker | Anthony Fauci 12" Durable Triple Stitched Squeak Toy for All Dogs; Image was posted by DontTreadThreads by owner Kristan; Sold by Kristan; Posted on Etsy; © 2022 Etsy, Inc.; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 6: https://www.pngegg.com/en/png-oxlom
Sublink: https://www.pngegg.com/
Teleprompter Tripod Video Cameras Television, Camera, television, glass png; Published by PNG Egg; Date posted: unknown; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 7:
https://www.pngitem.com/middle/ihxwTwm_picsart-sticker-shadow-shadows-shadowpeople-evil-evil-shadows/
Sublink: https://www.pngitem.com/
#picsart #sticker #shadow #shadows #shadowpeople #evil - Evil Shadows, HD Png Download; Posted on PNGItem; All rights reserved. © PngItem.com Limited 2019.; Image credit: Elsonelzz; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 20, 2022.
Source 8: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump#:~:text=Donald%20John%20Trump%20(born%20June,States%20from%202017%20to%202021.&text=Queens%2C%20New%20York%20City%2C%20U.S.&text=Donald%20Jr.
Donald Trump; Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia; Date posted: unknown; Date and time this page was last edited: 19 February 2023, at 18:30 (UTC).; Date of website access: February 17, 2023.
Source 9: https://youtu.be/M71sKG3RYhI
Raw Video: Obama Tours World Trade Center Site; Posted by Associated Press; YouTube; Date posted: June 14, 2012; Date of website access: February 17, 2023.
Source 10: https://youtu.be/Gg56NlFIExY
Pope asks Donald Trump to work to build peace; Posted by
ROME REPORTS in English; YouTube; Date posted: May 24, 2017; Date of website access: February 17, 2023.
Source 11: https://youtu.be/IVRPRoIsvxM
Biden: Trump Administration, Operation Warp Speed Deserve Credit for Vaccine; Posted by Bloomberg Quicktake; YouTube; Date posted: December 21, 2020; Date of website access February 17, 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.