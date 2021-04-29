STATES COERCING THE YOUNG, UK TEST SUBJECTS WANTED AND OUTRAGE OVER GMO MOSQUITOS

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Waking the Future
West Virginia governor Jim Justice is now offering $100 in savings bonds for people aged 16 to 35 to get injected. The UK is starting a new trial for a new covid injection and they need guinea pigs! In Florida they have begun releasing GMO mosquitos and though late the people are outraged.
Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!
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Article Links:
https://governor.wv.gov/News/press-releases/2021/Pages/COVID-19-UPDATE-Gov.-Justice-West-Virginia-offering-100-savings-bond-to-residents-age-16-to-35-who-get-vaccinated.aspx
https://www.itv.com/news/calendar/2021-04-26/volunteers-wanted-from-yorkshire-and-humber-for-new-coronavirus-vaccine-trial-in-barnsley
https://www.technocracy.news/citizen-fury-as-one-billion-gmo-mosquitos-to-be-released-in-florida/
early episode 28 we did last year talking about the mosquitos:
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/e/episode-28-jurassic-mosquitoes/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.technocracy.news/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/gmo-mosquito.jpg