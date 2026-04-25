11 Scientists Tied To NASA And Nuclear Research Now Dead Or Missing-NTEB- APRIL 24 2026

At some point, coincidence stops looking like coincidence and starts looking like a body count. Nearly a dozen scientists, researchers, contractors and officials tied to NASA, JPL, Los Alamos, nuclear research, aerospace programs and Department of War-adjacent projects are now dead, murdered or missing, and Americans are being asked to believe this is all just a string of unrelated tragedies. That may be the official line for now, but it is not a satisfying answer. When people connected to some of the most sensitive scientific and military programs in the country begin vanishing or turning up dead, the burden is no longer on the public to stop asking questions. The burden is on the government to prove there is no connection, and so far, they have just about nothing to say about it. “Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.” Ecclesiastes 8:11 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the likelihood that at least some of these people were targeted is no longer a fringe theory; it is a reasonable working assumption. Not every death has to be murder, and not every disappearance has to be connected, for the pattern itself to demand investigation. These are not random celebrities or social media personalities. These are high-level people connected to nuclear weapons infrastructure, space research, advanced aerospace systems, JPL, Los Alamos, and classified-adjacent government programs. If even one of them knew something dangerous, was preparing to talk, resisted pressure, crossed the wrong contractor, or became a liability to a hidden program, then the whole story changes from tragedy to cleanup. Until every timeline is released, every cause of death explained, every agency connection disclosed, and every common program, contractor, clearance, threat or communication examined, the public has every right to suspect that something very dark is being protected. Maybe some of these cases are coincidence. But all of them? That is getting harder to believe by the day. Today we bring you the conspiracy story gripping the nation, as well as Iran War updates, the turmoil in Washington, and news from around the world.