BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

11 Scientists Tied To NASA And Nuclear Research Now Dead Or Missing-NTEB- APRIL 24 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
113 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
28 views • 5 days ago

At some point, coincidence stops looking like coincidence and starts looking like a body count. Nearly a dozen scientists, researchers, contractors and officials tied to NASA, JPL, Los Alamos, nuclear research, aerospace programs and Department of War-adjacent projects are now dead, murdered or missing, and Americans are being asked to believe this is all just a string of unrelated tragedies. That may be the official line for now, but it is not a satisfying answer. When people connected to some of the most sensitive scientific and military programs in the country begin vanishing or turning up dead, the burden is no longer on the public to stop asking questions. The burden is on the government to prove there is no connection, and so far, they have just about nothing to say about it. “Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.” Ecclesiastes 8:11 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the likelihood that at least some of these people were targeted is no longer a fringe theory; it is a reasonable working assumption. Not every death has to be murder, and not every disappearance has to be connected, for the pattern itself to demand investigation. These are not random celebrities or social media personalities. These are high-level people connected to nuclear weapons infrastructure, space research, advanced aerospace systems, JPL, Los Alamos, and classified-adjacent government programs. If even one of them knew something dangerous, was preparing to talk, resisted pressure, crossed the wrong contractor, or became a liability to a hidden program, then the whole story changes from tragedy to cleanup. Until every timeline is released, every cause of death explained, every agency connection disclosed, and every common program, contractor, clearance, threat or communication examined, the public has every right to suspect that something very dark is being protected. Maybe some of these cases are coincidence. But all of them? That is getting harder to believe by the day. Today we bring you the conspiracy story gripping the nation, as well as Iran War updates, the turmoil in Washington, and news from around the world.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Breakthrough in organic semiconductors: Self-powered electronics now possible

Breakthrough in organic semiconductors: Self-powered electronics now possible

Kevin Hughes
Researchers Examine Hydration&#8217;s Role in Stress Resilience, Natural Health Advocates Cite Broader Wellness Context

Researchers Examine Hydration’s Role in Stress Resilience, Natural Health Advocates Cite Broader Wellness Context

Coco Somers
Air pollution exposure linked to higher prostate and breast cancer risks, studies warn

Air pollution exposure linked to higher prostate and breast cancer risks, studies warn

Kevin Hughes
The probiotic myth: Why timing your fermented foods won&#8217;t revolutionize gut health

The probiotic myth: Why timing your fermented foods won’t revolutionize gut health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Study Links Ultra-Processed Food Intake to Reduced Attention, Higher Dementia Risk Score

Study Links Ultra-Processed Food Intake to Reduced Attention, Higher Dementia Risk Score

Coco Somers
Peer review or advocacy? New study exposes undisclosed conflicts in climate science

Peer review or advocacy? New study exposes undisclosed conflicts in climate science

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy