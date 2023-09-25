X22 REPORT Ep. 3171a - Countries Are Now Rolling Back Climate Mandates, Federal Reserve Begins Layoffs

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3171a - Sept 24, 2023
Countries Are Now Rolling Back Climate Mandates, Federal Reserve Begins Layoffs
The fake elite pushing the green new deal are doing the opposite when they meet, the people see the hoax. UK reversing the climate agenda policies. Trump is on the side of the worker. The Fed begins layoffs, it will only get worse from here.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.