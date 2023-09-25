Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3171a - Countries Are Now Rolling Back Climate Mandates, Federal Reserve Begins Layoffs
channel image
GalacticStorm
2132 Subscribers
Shop now
281 views
Published 17 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3171a - Sept 24, 2023

Countries Are Now Rolling Back Climate Mandates, Federal Reserve Begins Layoffs


The fake elite pushing the green new deal are doing the opposite when they meet, the people see the hoax. UK reversing the climate agenda policies. Trump is on the side of the worker. The Fed begins layoffs, it will only get worse from here. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

Keywords
federal reserverecessionclimate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket