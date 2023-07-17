BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HOLLYWOOD IS ON STRIKE
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • July 17, 2023

Hollywood is on strike. I don't give a shit. One of those little whiny bitches makes more scratching their ass on camera for 30 seconds then I do in a year. On top of that, they want me to pay ridiculously high ticket prices to watch the left wing crap that every studio is putting out.


Believe me, we need to legalize pirating Hollywood films because none of them are worth anything more than 50 cents to watch and I find myself smiling, knowing that theaters all over North America are losing money and possibly will not be around for much longer. If theaters follow their current trend of playing crap all the time and charging exorbitant fees for it, the only choice they're going to have is to close their doors as theaters and then proceed to turn their buildings into Condominiums. Not saying that I want more immigrants living in shitty Condominiums, but I am telling you that Hollywood Productions are so terrible that this is the root that makes the most sense.


#hollywood, #strike, #productions, #theaters, #northamerica, #currenttrend, #overpriced, #closingdoors


Keywords
hollywoodstrikeactorsproductionstheatersoverpricednorthamericacurrenttrendclosingdoors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy