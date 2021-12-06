Women’s Tennis Association Suspends all Tournaments in China over Treatment of Chinese Player Peng Shuai

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12/01/2021 Sky News: The Women’s Tennis Association has suspended all its tournaments in China over the treatment of the Chinese player Peng Shuai with an announcement saying: “While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion, and intimidation. None of this is acceptable nor can it become acceptable. If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, equality for women would suffer an immense setback.”