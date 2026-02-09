The Four Globalist Proclamations Delivered During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
During the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, Bad Bunny was used by the Globalist Elite Cabal to deliver four proclamations to dishearten and indoctrinate Americans.
In order from most- to least-obvious, those proclamations are that we're conquered and we need to get used to it, depravity is still important to them, "America" is being redefined, and you're in a maze you can't escape.
Segment Sponsor: Physical bullion for safe or IRA, NOT numismatics at https://advisorbullion.com