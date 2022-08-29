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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 8/29/22 - Dan Richard's Voting Lawsuit
Rise Up New Hampshire
Rise Up New Hampshire
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10 views • August 29, 2022

Dan Richard shares the lawsuit he is filing in NH on the following 6 counts:

Count 1: Plaintiff was denied the right to vote.

Count 2: Plaintiff was deprived of his substantive and procedural due process rights which required to change, who and how the votes are sorted and counted.

Count 3: No constitutional authority or standard for testing or certifying electronic voting machines.

Count 4: Changing definition of a qualified voter by statute.

Count 5: Expanding the exemptions for absentee voting with out the consent of the inhabitantsCount 6: Constitutional amendment, violation of Procedural due process to amend the Constitution. There was no written disclosure to the voter, therefore no consent of the inhabitants.Dan's lawsuit:https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/NH-2022-Voting-Law-Suit-Dan-Richard-Plantiff-Aug-22-2022.pdf For more information on Dan's work, visit https://cosnh.com

www.RiseUpNH.org

Keywords
constitutionlawsuitvotingnew hampshireresidentinhabitantvoting machines
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