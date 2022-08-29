Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 8/29/22 - Dan Richard's Voting Lawsuit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Richard shares the lawsuit he is filing in NH on the following 6 counts:
Count 1: Plaintiff was denied the right to vote.
Count 2: Plaintiff was deprived of his substantive and procedural due process rights which required to change, who and how the votes are sorted and counted.
Count 3: No constitutional authority or standard for testing or certifying electronic voting machines.
Count 4: Changing definition of a qualified voter by statute.
Count 5: Expanding the exemptions for absentee voting with out the consent of the inhabitantsCount 6: Constitutional amendment, violation of Procedural due process to amend the Constitution. There was no written disclosure to the voter, therefore no consent of the inhabitants.Dan's lawsuit:https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/NH-2022-Voting-Law-Suit-Dan-Richard-Plantiff-Aug-22-2022.pdf For more information on Dan's work, visit https://cosnh.com
www.RiseUpNH.org