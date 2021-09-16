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Whistleblower! Nurse DESTROYS "Delta" Narrative, VACCINATED Patients Fill Hospital!
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170 views • September 16, 2021
Stew Peters Show Published September 8, 2021
Patients filling the hospitals are VACCINATED! Period!
A discussion between Stew Peters and a hospital nurse who has direct contact with COVID patients and all aspects of COVID treatment is a must watch. Really, this gets better as the discussion gets more detailed.
Patients filling the hospitals are VACCINATED! Period!
A discussion between Stew Peters and a hospital nurse who has direct contact with COVID patients and all aspects of COVID treatment is a must watch. Really, this gets better as the discussion gets more detailed.
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