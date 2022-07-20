NIGHT SHADOWS 07192022 -- Sudden Destruction!! Iran, Turkey, Israel, Biden, Signs, & More

This is a short flash intel update because of recent developments in Ukraine and a NATO offensive drive that if carried out will result in all out world-wide war. Remember that the elite want their nuclear WW3 to bring in their new world order. While it is total insanity, remember that the Lord says He will smite humanity with INSANITY because they will not repent, will not accept Jesus Christ and therefore our modern civilizations will be brought down and the world basically will not survive as Daniel's 70th Week concludes, and more in this important update...





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