Tomonobu Itagaki The Rebel Who Changed Gaming Forever 🎮
Tomonobu Itagaki The Rebel Who Changed Gaming Forever 🎮

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Tomonobu Itagaki — the man in sunglasses who shook up Japan’s gaming world. From creating Dead or Alive to redefining action games with Ninja Gaiden, Itagaki built a legacy of bold design, controversy, and pure creative freedom.


In this video, we explore his journey from Team Ninja to Valhalla Game Studios, his rise to fame, and how his rebellious spirit continues to inspire developers worldwide.


🎮 Watch now to discover the true story behind one of gaming’s most fearless creators.


#NewsPlusGlobe — Your global source for the latest in gaming, entertainment, and tech.


#TomonobuItagaki #DeadOrAlive #NinjaGaiden #TeamNinja #ValhallaGameStudios #JapaneseGaming #GameDesign #GamingHistory #NewsPlusGlobe #VideoGames #GameDevelopers

