New Zealand (MAORI) V’s. PLANDEMIC – Setting a Precedent with Dr Reiner Fuellmich ( ? )

Something will happen in New Zealand, that could impact the world...
An international team of attorneys and scientists joined with the indigenous Maori people of New Zealand. They will start legal proceedings to bring those who are responsible for the covid plandemic to justice.
The justice system of the independent Maori people from New Zealand is ideal to start these lawsuits, because they are beyond the control of the western financial establishment.
These western elitists have corrupted most of the worldwide judicial system to ensure they would never be held liable for their crimes against humanity.
The upcoming legal proceedings will set a judicial precedent for the rest of the world as the evidence that will come to light can be used in any other court.
