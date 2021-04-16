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PATRIOTS IN TUNE show #346: PAM A. POPPER President, Wellness Forum Health & Author 4-15-2021
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11 views • April 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE! #TuneIn2InTune on the PATRIOTS IN TUNE show with special guest Pam A. Popper. Pam is President, Wellness Forum Health Co-author of the new explosive book:COVID Operation What Happened, Why it happened and What's Next: www.wellnessforumhealth.com & www.makeamericafreeagain.com
Opening with "STAND UP" by Light Shadow X FLWRZ - Light ShadowMusic: https://youtu.be/9-1nF7yMrnw
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Opening with "STAND UP" by Light Shadow X FLWRZ - Light ShadowMusic: https://youtu.be/9-1nF7yMrnw
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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