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Current Events Update 06-18-2021
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60 views • June 18, 2021
I talk about the need of being a united people. I talk about the importance of establishing your own truth about these things. I encourage you to begin your own journey to expand your heart and mind. I throw in some of the latest news about recent building in DC all being shuttered to the public. I also give you some book recommendations in regard to Divine Council to start your understanding of the ET Phenomenon. More about that in my next broadcast.
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