The Rock Almighty Respecting His Authority

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





As a believer, you can look back over your life and the bible as a reference, and see why you can trust the word of God as the final authority over any decision we can make in this life.





Accountable to the Father

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

Because God is perfect in love and wisdom, we can fully trust that His boundaries are for our good.

Ephesians 6:1-3

Those of us who are parents have a great responsibility to teach and train our children in the way they should go. We have been given authority over them for their protection and benefit. We make sure they brush their teeth, eat their vegetables, do their homework, and say their prayers. We teach them to be respectful, patient, and kind. We train them to know and do the right thing in difficult situations (Proverbs 22:6). While all of this is important, there’s one principle we must teach that surpasses all the rest: They are ultimately accountable not to us but to the living God—His authority in their life is higher than ours will ever be.

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl





Music video credit:

Lovewar - Space and Time

Put Lovewar on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4b9lfqD

Michaeljon Murphy

@michaeljonmurphy9858

https://www.youtube.com/@michaeljonmurphy9858





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now Streaming On US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224