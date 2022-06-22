Is FedGov Fixin' to Declare War On Us?

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The move to halt the sale of 5.56 ammo manufactured at the Lake City ammo factory to American citizens has been the effort of Susan Rice/Sotero and the upper echelons of the military. It appears that the powers that should not be have decided to run the population out of ammo in addition to more ridiculous and tyrannical gun legislation, and this does not ring of good and well things for our future. Shop for nutritional supplements at the Brghteon Store https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831 Pray for wisdom and discernment.