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America's Top Owner of Farmland: Bill Gates -- In Control of Food
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2802 views • January 15, 2021
Bill Gates is the biggest owner of US farmland, having amassed 240,000 acres. His influence in the world food systems is astounding. What can we expect he will do with this inconceivable amount of control over the world's food supply?
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