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LEMONS - Loose Watercolor Florals for National Lemonade Day!
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8 views • December 12, 2019
Thanks for watching! Today is National Lemonade Day so I decided to practice painting some watercolor lemons. Super loose style today! I am practicing not stressing on perfection :). Just relax and enjoy the process #watercolor #howtowatercolor #loosewatercolorflowers #danielsmithwatercolors #satisfying
🖤 P A T R E O N
https://www.patreon.com/thelemonadestore.
You can support me on Patreon for as little as $1 a month! Get worksheets to download, access to courses, art prints, and mail on certain tiers! THANK YOU for your support. I hate asking for it, but in the end, it helps me get more content out to you!
🍋 Items featured in the video are available in my A M A Z O N shop:
https://www.amazon.com/shop/thelemonadestore or by clicking below for direct links.
-Arches Watercolor Paper: https://amzn.to/31TuBnf
-Daniel Smith Watercolor Paints: https://amzn.to/2Ziu0d8
-Princeton Size 8 round brush: https://amzn.to/2ZaStGg
-Meeden Size 14 round brush: https://amzn.to/31Xf5H7
🍋 M E R C H
Lettering Worksheets, Prints, & More on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thelemonadestore
Apparel & More on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2UE7cSS
🖤 I N S T A G R A M
https://www.instagram.com/the_lemonade_store
🖤 P I N T E R E S T
https://www.pinterest.com/lemonade_store
🖤 F A C E B O O K
https://www.facebook.com/thelemonadestore
🖤 E M A I L
[email protected]
FTC DISCLAIMER:
This video is not sponsored.
Links may be AFFILIATE LINKS: I'm a participant in Amazon, CreativeMarket, Skillshare & Target affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for me to earn small fees by linking to those affiliated sites.
🖤 MAILING ADDRESS
Chelle Perea
The Lemonade Store
31441 Santa Margarita Pkwy, A398
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Copyright All Rights Reserved © 2019, Chelle Perea, The Lemonade Store
🖤 P A T R E O N
https://www.patreon.com/thelemonadestore.
You can support me on Patreon for as little as $1 a month! Get worksheets to download, access to courses, art prints, and mail on certain tiers! THANK YOU for your support. I hate asking for it, but in the end, it helps me get more content out to you!
🍋 Items featured in the video are available in my A M A Z O N shop:
https://www.amazon.com/shop/thelemonadestore or by clicking below for direct links.
-Arches Watercolor Paper: https://amzn.to/31TuBnf
-Daniel Smith Watercolor Paints: https://amzn.to/2Ziu0d8
-Princeton Size 8 round brush: https://amzn.to/2ZaStGg
-Meeden Size 14 round brush: https://amzn.to/31Xf5H7
🍋 M E R C H
Lettering Worksheets, Prints, & More on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thelemonadestore
Apparel & More on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2UE7cSS
🖤 I N S T A G R A M
https://www.instagram.com/the_lemonade_store
🖤 P I N T E R E S T
https://www.pinterest.com/lemonade_store
🖤 F A C E B O O K
https://www.facebook.com/thelemonadestore
🖤 E M A I L
[email protected]
FTC DISCLAIMER:
This video is not sponsored.
Links may be AFFILIATE LINKS: I'm a participant in Amazon, CreativeMarket, Skillshare & Target affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for me to earn small fees by linking to those affiliated sites.
🖤 MAILING ADDRESS
Chelle Perea
The Lemonade Store
31441 Santa Margarita Pkwy, A398
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Copyright All Rights Reserved © 2019, Chelle Perea, The Lemonade Store
Keywords
tutorialartlemonsartworkillustrationbrush letteringhow to hand lettercreativeart videothe lemonade storepainting tutorialwatercolor tutorialwatercolor loose flowerspainting lemonsdaniel smith watercolorlearn watercolorhow to watercolorwatercolor letteringwatercolor painingwatercolor 101hand lettering
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