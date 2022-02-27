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Wars and Rumors of Wars Mat. 24 - Don't Forget Who You Are!
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
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Don't Forget Who You Are! Matt. 24 - Share and Subscribe!

Sunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!

Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
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