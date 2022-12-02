X22 REPORT Ep. 2938b - The Storm Has Been Initiated, [DS] Reports A Storm Is Approaching, Buckle Up

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2938b - Dec.1, 2022
The Storm Has Been Initiated, [DS] Reports A Storm Is Approaching, Buckle Up
The [DS] is using everything against Trump but it is failing. This is an information war and they are losing. They are about to push chaos in the US just to get Trump from running for President. All of this is going to be used against them. The [DS] is now pushing the idea that a quiet storm is approaching, buckle up its about to get very bumpy.
