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THE VACCINATED CAN SHED/TRANSFER THE VIRUS FROM THEIR VACCINATIONS. THEY CAN INFECT AND KILL PEOPLE
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527 views • August 03, 2021
Doug Billings interviews former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston, who proves that the FDA was aware of viral shedding as far back as 2015. Website : www.dougbillings.us
Source: Truth Media
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Truth Media
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
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