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2022-02-02 DR PETER MCCULLOUGH GIVES AN UPDATE ON THE FACTS AFTER 2 YEARS OF VIRUS RESEARCH
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122 views • February 11, 2022
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/YUsKOBvwqjGF/
Dr Peter McCullough is one of the most published and researched medical professionals on the planet on C19.
He still works hands on with patients as well as an active role in academia and is also one of the highest profile public figure helping educate on the facts.
Dr McCollough is a regular on mainstream channels like Fox and recently featured on the Joe Rogan Podcast.
Dr Peter McCullough is one of the most published and researched medical professionals on the planet on C19.
He still works hands on with patients as well as an active role in academia and is also one of the highest profile public figure helping educate on the facts.
Dr McCollough is a regular on mainstream channels like Fox and recently featured on the Joe Rogan Podcast.
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