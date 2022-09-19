Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE REAL ALEX JONES | PART 1
222 views
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 2 months ago |

Alex Jones is the most controversial man in America. In part 1, Del sits down with Alex to discuss his style of journalism, how he started, extreme censorship, Sandy Hook, and more. After you watch part 1, sign up to be a HighWire Insider to receive Part 2, set to drop Monday, September 19th, only on TheHighWire.com!


#TheRealAlexJones #RAJ #Part1 #AlexJones


POSTED: September 19, 2022

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket