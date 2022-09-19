THE REAL ALEX JONES | PART 1

Alex Jones is the most controversial man in America. In part 1, Del sits down with Alex to discuss his style of journalism, how he started, extreme censorship, Sandy Hook, and more. After you watch part 1, sign up to be a HighWire Insider to receive Part 2, set to drop Monday, September 19th, only on TheHighWire.com!
#TheRealAlexJones #RAJ #Part1 #AlexJones
POSTED: September 19, 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.