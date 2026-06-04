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The Death of Oil and the Birth of the Bug-Eating Economy: You Can Panic Or You Can Pay Attention… Now!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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Jeff Berwick and Stew Peters talk about the Great Energy Heist: How Engineered Oil Shortages Are Forcing the 'Great Reset'. People are confused. They see prices at the pump and think it’s just bad luck or inflation. They don't see the script being run against them. We are watching the controlled demolition of the oil-based economy to force you into the "Green" digital slave grid. You can panic, or you can pay attention. The system is desperate. It is destroying the old world to build the new one… a digital prison where you own nothing, eat bugs, and obey. But there is a way out. Actually, it’s the only way out. You have to decouple.


Jeff Berwick: Oil Shock & $150 Gas Incoming | https://rumble.com/v7aqsaa-jeff-berwick-oil-shock-and-150-gas-incoming.html

Stew Peters Network | https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters?e9s=src_v1_cbl

Liberpulco | https://liberpulco.com

Anarchopulco | Anarchapulco.com

TZLA | https://TZLA.club

Subscribe to TDV | https://DollarVigilante.com/subscribe


Keywords
iranoil shortagegreat reset
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