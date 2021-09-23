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Thursday September 23rd 2021 Corruption At The Highest Levels
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728 views • September 25, 2021
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID-19 & SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.
This is an ongoing exposure of the vast corruption within these service corporations providing protect and serve services.
We have an ongoing corrupt process against a true man who understands law standing up for his fellow man with Christopher.
We are NOT alone now... we have hundreds of active duty police and all front line responders now seeing the corruption and the solution.
This is a great moment in our world showing everyone the lies and deceit
that has infected the consciousnesses of the mind of man.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID-19 & SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.
This is an ongoing exposure of the vast corruption within these service corporations providing protect and serve services.
We have an ongoing corrupt process against a true man who understands law standing up for his fellow man with Christopher.
We are NOT alone now... we have hundreds of active duty police and all front line responders now seeing the corruption and the solution.
This is a great moment in our world showing everyone the lies and deceit
that has infected the consciousnesses of the mind of man.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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