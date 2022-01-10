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The Kalergi Plan White European Genocide, The jewish plot to kill all white people.
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231 views • January 10, 2022
The jewish plan to destroy the white race. If you open your eyes you can see that it is real and it is happening. The fake pandemic is part of a plan to kill you. Jews use everything as a weapon against us. http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/The_incredible_scams_about_ARNm_Anglais.pdf
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