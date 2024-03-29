⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (29 March 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 March 2024)

▫️ Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a high-precision strike using a long-range air-, sea-, and ground-based, to include Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles along with unmanned aerial vehicles against power and air defence facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled four attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU's 95th Air Assault Brigade and 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

In addition, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 28th, 54th, 93rd Mechanised, 81st Airmobile, 5th Assault, 79th, 80th Air Assault Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Andreyevka, Antonovka, Kurdyumovka, Krasnogorovka, Nikolayevka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 300 Ukrainian troops, one tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two D-20 howitzers, one D-30 gun, one UK-made L-119 howitzer, one Nota electronic warfare station, as well as three AFU field ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line. They defeated the enemy formations and repelled eight counter-attack attacks launched by the assault groups of the 25th Airborne, 24th, 47th 59th Mechanised brigades of the AFU near Pervomayskoye, Novogorodskoye, Tonenkoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 305 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

▫️ In counter-battery warfare, one German-manufactured PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery system, two D-30 howitzers, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station have been neutralised.▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the 102nd, 128th Territorial Defence Brigades near Malinovka (Zaporozhye region), Makarovka and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the 127th Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled near Priyutnoye.The enemy suffered up to 90 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Nota electronic warfare station during the day.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the 65th, 118th Mechanised brigades, 35th Marine brigades, and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Zolotaya Balka and Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks.

▫️ In counter-battery warfare, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and one D-20 howitzer have been hit.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have eliminated one S-300 SAM system's radar, as well as AFU manpower and hardware in the 131 areas.

Air defence systems shot down 175 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and shot down 21 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS projectiles during the day.



▫️In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 17,658 unmanned aerial vehicles, 489 air defence missile systems, 15,642 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,256 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,573 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,343 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.