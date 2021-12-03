© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AUSTRALIAN WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FILMING THE POLICE!
Follow
6
Share
Report
1158 views • December 03, 2021
Share and download this as much as possible on social media. If we don't help her and stop it there, it will spread everywhere. SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE.
From Sept 1, 2021, published by Turning Point USA and Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlyhab-australian-woman-arrested-for-breaking-the-5-kilometer-covid-restriction.html
**UPDATE**: ‘A win for justice’: Aussie anti-lockdown heroine Monica Smit released from jail:
Thu Sep 23, 2021 - 4:23 pm EDT
(LifeSiteNews) — After three weeks behind bars, “firebrand” anti-lockdown activist and traditional Catholic Monica Smit was granted bail under revised conditions Wednesday.
Smit has been one of Australia’s leading voices in pushing back against her government’s harsh authoritarian response to COVID-19, championing the cause of liberty against the draconian measures that have been imposed upon millions of Australians since March 2020.
“Congratulations Monica Smit on your historic Vic Supreme Court win against Vic Police,” wrote United Australia Party MP Craig Kelley Wednesday in response to the news.
“It was outrageous for Vic Police to try to impose unreasonable & undemocratic bail conditions that kept Monica a political prisoner,” Kelley added, calling Smit’s release “A win for JUSTICE.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/a-win-for-justice-aussie-anti-lockdown-heroine-monica-smit-released-from-jail/
From Sept 1, 2021, published by Turning Point USA and Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlyhab-australian-woman-arrested-for-breaking-the-5-kilometer-covid-restriction.html
**UPDATE**: ‘A win for justice’: Aussie anti-lockdown heroine Monica Smit released from jail:
Thu Sep 23, 2021 - 4:23 pm EDT
(LifeSiteNews) — After three weeks behind bars, “firebrand” anti-lockdown activist and traditional Catholic Monica Smit was granted bail under revised conditions Wednesday.
Smit has been one of Australia’s leading voices in pushing back against her government’s harsh authoritarian response to COVID-19, championing the cause of liberty against the draconian measures that have been imposed upon millions of Australians since March 2020.
“Congratulations Monica Smit on your historic Vic Supreme Court win against Vic Police,” wrote United Australia Party MP Craig Kelley Wednesday in response to the news.
“It was outrageous for Vic Police to try to impose unreasonable & undemocratic bail conditions that kept Monica a political prisoner,” Kelley added, calling Smit’s release “A win for JUSTICE.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/a-win-for-justice-aussie-anti-lockdown-heroine-monica-smit-released-from-jail/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.