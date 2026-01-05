Goblin Towers (1987, C64)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Goblin Towers is a text-adventure written by British(?) programmer Brian Cotton published by British company Supersoft. It was probably only released in Europe. The game was originally released on tape in 1983. A disk version with some slight decorations was later released in 1987.
The game takes place in a fantasy world. It is a treasure hunt game similar to Zork. In a nearby castle, which is rumoured to be inhabitant by Goblins, you need to find all hidden treasures.