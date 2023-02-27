Robert W. Welch Jr.: Deliver Warnings and Solutions to America

Robert W. Welch Jr. tried to open the eyes of American's of the Communist takeover of our country.
Year of Speeches: 1958 and 1974
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.