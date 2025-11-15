✈️ Epstein? Trump: press question aboard Air Force One, Nov 14, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✈️ President Trump during press gaggle aboard Air Force One, Nov 14, 2025
“What did Jeffrey Epstein mean in his emails when he said you knew about the girls?”
Trump:
“I know nothing about that. They would have announced it a long time ago.”
He brushed off their history, called it “a very bad relationship,” and scoffed at Epstein for “dictating a couple of memos to himself.”
“You’re gonna find out what he knew… with respect to all of those people he knew.”