✈️ Epstein? Trump: press question aboard Air Force One, Nov 14, 2025

✈️ President Trump during press gaggle aboard Air Force One, Nov 14, 2025

“What did Jeffrey Epstein mean in his emails when he said you knew about the girls?”

Trump:

“I know nothing about that. They would have announced it a long time ago.”

He brushed off their history, called it “a very bad relationship,” and scoffed at Epstein for “dictating a couple of memos to himself.”

“You’re gonna find out what he knew… with respect to all of those people he knew.”