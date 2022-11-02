COVID Is Just The Beginning Of Biomedical Security State

https://gnews.org/articles/503200

Summary：10/28/2022 Aaron Kheriaty: The biomedical security state is basically the welding of a militarized public health, digital technologies of surveillance and control, and the police powers of the state. If you had told people in 2018 and 2019, having to show a QR code on my device to get on a plane, get on a train, go to a restaurant, almost every American would have looked at you as though you were insane and insisted they would never have given up rights and freedoms in this way and submitted to such an authoritarian regime. But that's precisely what happened during the pandemic.



