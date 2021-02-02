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Just Do What is Right
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80 views • February 02, 2021
America is split when it comes to taking the Covid 19 "vaccine". It is impossible to get both sides of this story because of Big Tech's anti-American censorship of the Internet and mainstream television. The promise of this experimental biological agent to stop the spread of the disease and prevent deaths from it is far from proven. We are involved in what many consider an irresponsible a global experiment that is testing the safety and efficacy of these experimental biological agents.
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