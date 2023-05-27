Why do bad things happen to good people, children suffer wicked prosper

Why do bad things happen to good people and why do good things happen to bad people.
Is there justice in the world? Why do babies and children suffer and die young?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.