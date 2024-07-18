BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Raiden Fighters (1996, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
9 months ago

Raiden Fighters is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Seibu Kaihatsu and published by Fabtek (in North America) and Seibu Kaihatsu (in Japan). It was only released in the arcades.

The game does not seem to have a story. It contains three missions, with the first two split into three stages, where you attack a different target (i.e. boss). The order of the targets can vary with each new game. You can choose between seven different fighters to play. Each one differs in terms of attack value, defence, speed and fire rate.

shootemuparcade gamefabtekseibu kaihatsu
