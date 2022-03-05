© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian gang members rounded up by Russians
Follow
1
Share
Report
181 views • March 05, 2022
Whenever the CIA/Mockingbird media presstitutes all agree, I become very, very suspicious.
VAXX, Jab, Masks, COVID dead bodies ... it all INSTANTLY disappeared to focus on military actions in places hardly any of us could find on a map.
Here is an important piece of what is going on.
Since the 2014 CIA/US State Department/Globalist takeover of Ukraine, really ugly things have happened to the people living there.
The Russian military is putting a stop to much of it.
Of course they are NOT the good guys, but remember for the people living in it, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend" ... unsaid is "Until the useful parts of this relationship are over."
VAXX, Jab, Masks, COVID dead bodies ... it all INSTANTLY disappeared to focus on military actions in places hardly any of us could find on a map.
Here is an important piece of what is going on.
Since the 2014 CIA/US State Department/Globalist takeover of Ukraine, really ugly things have happened to the people living there.
The Russian military is putting a stop to much of it.
Of course they are NOT the good guys, but remember for the people living in it, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend" ... unsaid is "Until the useful parts of this relationship are over."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.