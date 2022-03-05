Ukrainian gang members rounded up by Russians

Whenever the CIA/Mockingbird media presstitutes all agree, I become very, very suspicious.



VAXX, Jab, Masks, COVID dead bodies ... it all INSTANTLY disappeared to focus on military actions in places hardly any of us could find on a map.



Here is an important piece of what is going on.



Since the 2014 CIA/US State Department/Globalist takeover of Ukraine, really ugly things have happened to the people living there.



The Russian military is putting a stop to much of it.



Of course they are NOT the good guys, but remember for the people living in it, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend" ... unsaid is "Until the useful parts of this relationship are over."