✈️ Trump asked again if he’ll pardon Ghislaine Maxwell - Nov 14th, clip 3

✈️ Trump was asked if he’ll pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.
He wouldn’t rule it out.
“I haven’t thought about it… maybe I haven’t thought about it at all… I don’t rule it in or out.”
He then:
· Called the Epstein investigation a “Democrat hoax”
· Claimed it’s meant to distract from his 2024 election win
· Said Congress “already has 50,000 pages” of files
· Repeatedly named Reid Hoffman, Bill Clinton, and others
· Again praised Jay Clayton, floated him as investigator
Aaaaand we're back to it being a Democratic hoax.