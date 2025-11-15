✈️ Trump asked again if he’ll pardon Ghislaine Maxwell - Nov 14th, clip 3

✈️ Trump was asked if he’ll pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.

He wouldn’t rule it out.

“I haven’t thought about it… maybe I haven’t thought about it at all… I don’t rule it in or out.”

He then:

· Called the Epstein investigation a “Democrat hoax”

· Claimed it’s meant to distract from his 2024 election win

· Said Congress “already has 50,000 pages” of files

· Repeatedly named Reid Hoffman, Bill Clinton, and others

· Again praised Jay Clayton, floated him as investigator

Aaaaand we're back to it being a Democratic hoax.