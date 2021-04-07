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Americas Frontline Doctors - The Year That Disappeared [28.03.2021]
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90 views • April 07, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold: Wake-Up Call to the World [27.03.2021] (41:04 min)
March 13th, 2021
Coeur d’Alene, ID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VVooXub6YSdY/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.us/
https://www.facebook.com/AmericasFrontlineDoctors/
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
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AmericasFrontlineDoctors: Wake-Up Call to the World Q & A Session [27.03.2021] (31:40 min)
Question and Answer Session
March 13th, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XQ4xbVFsMgWf/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.us/
https://www.facebook.com/AmericasFrontlineDoctors/
--
26.01.2021 thegatewaypundit.com
After 440,000 Americans are Dead – Facebook and American Journal of Medicine Admit Their Stand on HCQ was Wrong — These People Should be Prosecuted!
The latest international testing of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) treatment of coronavirus shows countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of the safe malaria drug.
This means that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC, the liberal fake news media and the tech giants have been pushing a lie that has had deadly consequences!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/440000-americans-dead-facebook-american-journal-medicine-admit-stand-hcq-wrong-people-prosecuted/
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Dr. Simone Gold @drsimonegold · 29. jan.
Facebook just announced it “made a mistake” when it censored studies showing HCQ saves lives.
Censorship is never “a mistake.”
Tech executives repeatedly made a calculated decision, month after month, silencing physicians worldwide.
Censorship kills.
http://ow.ly/vM1N30ruDA0
March 13th, 2021
Coeur d’Alene, ID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VVooXub6YSdY/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.us/
https://www.facebook.com/AmericasFrontlineDoctors/
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold
--
AmericasFrontlineDoctors: Wake-Up Call to the World Q & A Session [27.03.2021] (31:40 min)
Question and Answer Session
March 13th, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XQ4xbVFsMgWf/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.us/
https://www.facebook.com/AmericasFrontlineDoctors/
--
26.01.2021 thegatewaypundit.com
After 440,000 Americans are Dead – Facebook and American Journal of Medicine Admit Their Stand on HCQ was Wrong — These People Should be Prosecuted!
The latest international testing of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) treatment of coronavirus shows countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of the safe malaria drug.
This means that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC, the liberal fake news media and the tech giants have been pushing a lie that has had deadly consequences!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/440000-americans-dead-facebook-american-journal-medicine-admit-stand-hcq-wrong-people-prosecuted/
--
Dr. Simone Gold @drsimonegold · 29. jan.
Facebook just announced it “made a mistake” when it censored studies showing HCQ saves lives.
Censorship is never “a mistake.”
Tech executives repeatedly made a calculated decision, month after month, silencing physicians worldwide.
Censorship kills.
http://ow.ly/vM1N30ruDA0
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