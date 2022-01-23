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HOSPITALS BEING PAID TO MURDER YOU - $100,000+ PER PATIENT - RIGHT-TO-TRY DENIED - STAY FAR AWAY
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174 views • January 23, 2022
This sounds very much like a made up conspiracy theory. However, it is a FACT and it is TRUE and it is happening in almost every hospital around the world. Watch and learn why you are being warned to stay far away from hospitals.
Surrounded by patients with terminal illnesses, their families, and fellow Americans who have lost loved ones to fatal diseases, President Donald Trump signed a federal Right to Try into law (2018), protecting terminally ill patients’ right to try medicines that have not yet been approved by the federal government for market. Source: Wil Paranormal. More videos you might like to see:
CANADIAN PILOT COLLAPSES MIDFLIGHT PLANE HAS TO DIVERT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/06XhdjiKISfR/
Surrounded by patients with terminal illnesses, their families, and fellow Americans who have lost loved ones to fatal diseases, President Donald Trump signed a federal Right to Try into law (2018), protecting terminally ill patients’ right to try medicines that have not yet been approved by the federal government for market. Source: Wil Paranormal. More videos you might like to see:
CANADIAN PILOT COLLAPSES MIDFLIGHT PLANE HAS TO DIVERT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/06XhdjiKISfR/
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