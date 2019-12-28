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The Hebraic Book of Revelation - Intro A
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22 views • December 28, 2019
Revelation is is a book of prophecy written by a prophet, It’s about our future and we’re supposed to be preparing and readying ourselves in our faith and practice for such a day and time that will be fast approaching upon this world. יהוה has a controversy with Judah, and will punish Jacob according to his ways; יהוה has a controversy with apostate Judaism and Christianity, those who do not keep His commandments, He’s going to turn on them.
Yet He’s spoken through the prophet’s Jeremiah and here John that just as when we were in Egypt, there’s going to come a time again when we will have to dwell in tents - it’s the Exodus from the nations - and יהוה is preparing us through His sabbaths, feasts and festivals today, now so get ready as we unpack this book a set a path for pilgrimage.
Weekly Shabbat Teachings from Matthew Nolan of Torah to the Tribes in Salem, Oregon.
Consider supporting this ministry: https://torahtothetribes.com/give
Or text:" torah" to 779-77
For more info about us go to: https://www.torahtothetribes.com/subscribe
For more teachings go to: https://www.torahtothetribes.com/teaching
Yet He’s spoken through the prophet’s Jeremiah and here John that just as when we were in Egypt, there’s going to come a time again when we will have to dwell in tents - it’s the Exodus from the nations - and יהוה is preparing us through His sabbaths, feasts and festivals today, now so get ready as we unpack this book a set a path for pilgrimage.
Weekly Shabbat Teachings from Matthew Nolan of Torah to the Tribes in Salem, Oregon.
Consider supporting this ministry: https://torahtothetribes.com/give
Or text:" torah" to 779-77
For more info about us go to: https://www.torahtothetribes.com/subscribe
For more teachings go to: https://www.torahtothetribes.com/teaching
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