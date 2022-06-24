The Digital Green Certificate Is an Instrument That Leads to the Chinese Style Education and to a Digital Tyranny

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https://gnews.org/post/pbn1fd3a
06/22/2022 Cristian Terhes, member of European Parliament points out that the Digital Green Certificate is an instrument that is leading to the Chinese education of Europe and to a digital tyranny. The real purpose of has nothing to do medical reasons, but to actually domesticate the EU citizens into compliance and submission