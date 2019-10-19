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Call Me Ignorant #48 - Jeremiah Harding (The Weekly Hellscape)
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13 views • October 19, 2019
Hey everybody. Stephen Ignoramus here and welcome to Call Me, Ignorant. So pleased you could be with us. Call Me, Ignorant is a live conversation show. Whether with an interesting content creator, an expert in a field, a controversial figure or with a fellow human being trying to spread a message, Call Me Ignorant will try to solve the problems of the world, conversationally speaking.
With me on the program today is Jeremiah Harding. Jeremiah is an anarchist libertarian blogger and the host of the Weekly Hellscape. We are here to talk today about an internet rabbit hole that he went down recently and a subsequent change.org petition that he started in attempt to oppose the normalization of pedophilia on twitter and elsewhere on the internet. Links for his website, social media and documentation of the process can be found below.
Links for Jeremiah:
http://jeremiahharding.com/
https://twitter.com/insanityisfree
https://www.change.org/p/twitter-inc-twitter-address-your-pedophilia-problem-and-change-your-policies
https://twitter.com/antipedoact
https://www.youtube.com/JeremiahTalks
https://twitter.com/antipedoact/status/1165662454530990080
____________________________________________
Streaming "Daily Ignoramus" around midday every weekday. News, History, Idiocy, Call-in's. All set to original music my yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
"The Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my podcast, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean.
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Social Media (but I barely use them): StephenIgnoramus
Email w/questions, ideas, articles: [email protected]
Blog: https://stephenignoramus.blogspot.com/
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Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
One time donations:
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Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Donate Lino on DLive
Monthly pledges:
BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/stephenignoramus/
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/stephen-ignoramus
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StephenIgnoramus
Go Inform Yourselves.
With me on the program today is Jeremiah Harding. Jeremiah is an anarchist libertarian blogger and the host of the Weekly Hellscape. We are here to talk today about an internet rabbit hole that he went down recently and a subsequent change.org petition that he started in attempt to oppose the normalization of pedophilia on twitter and elsewhere on the internet. Links for his website, social media and documentation of the process can be found below.
Links for Jeremiah:
http://jeremiahharding.com/
https://twitter.com/insanityisfree
https://www.change.org/p/twitter-inc-twitter-address-your-pedophilia-problem-and-change-your-policies
https://twitter.com/antipedoact
https://www.youtube.com/JeremiahTalks
https://twitter.com/antipedoact/status/1165662454530990080
____________________________________________
Streaming "Daily Ignoramus" around midday every weekday. News, History, Idiocy, Call-in's. All set to original music my yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
"The Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my podcast, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean.
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Social Media (but I barely use them): StephenIgnoramus
Email w/questions, ideas, articles: [email protected]
Blog: https://stephenignoramus.blogspot.com/
Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/StephenIgnoramus
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
One time donations:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Donate Lino on DLive
Monthly pledges:
BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/stephenignoramus/
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/stephen-ignoramus
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StephenIgnoramus
Go Inform Yourselves.
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