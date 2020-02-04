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Wuhan China: Violence Erupting, Bodies Piling up & Police Patrols
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1322 views • February 04, 2020
Breaking news as More leaked footage coming out of Wuhan China as Violence is starting to erupt as well as riots & fires. Reports of dozens of bodies are now piling up in the Hospitals as Police are now Patrolling the streets telling residence to stay inside. We also heard people are randomly being kidnapped in there homes in Wuhan China as well!!
Keywords
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