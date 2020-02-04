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Wuhan China: Violence Erupting, Bodies Piling up & Police Patrols
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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1322 views • February 04, 2020
Breaking news as More leaked footage coming out of Wuhan China as Violence is starting to erupt as well as riots & fires. Reports of dozens of bodies are now piling up in the Hospitals as Police are now Patrolling the streets telling residence to stay inside. We also heard people are randomly being kidnapped in there homes in Wuhan China as well!!
Keywords
zgoldenreportleaked video chinawuhan china violenceviolence erupting chinacoronavirus violence explodingpolice patrols chinacoronavirus police patrolsdead bodies pilingpiling up bodieschina bodies pilingwuhan china kidnappingscorona virus kidnappingsinfected attacked chinariots over coronavirushospitals body pileleaked footage chinaleaked coronavirus chinachina police patrolwuhan china firescorona virus fires
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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