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Vaxxed, Cured, Or Dead By Winter
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4855 views • November 22, 2021
From the beginning I have said, this isn't about a virus it's about control and they will at some point put us in camps.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/vaxxd-cured-or-dead-german-health-minister-hints-jab-mandate-merkel-fears-highly-dramatic
https://news.yahoo.com/pandemic-not-end-until-world-160250940.html
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-21/nt-binjari-rockhole-communities-katherine-hard-lockdown/100637528
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/vaxxd-cured-or-dead-german-health-minister-hints-jab-mandate-merkel-fears-highly-dramatic
https://news.yahoo.com/pandemic-not-end-until-world-160250940.html
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-21/nt-binjari-rockhole-communities-katherine-hard-lockdown/100637528
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