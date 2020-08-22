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CDC Data on Covid-19 Related Deaths to Commissioners
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86 views • August 22, 2020
On August 20, I presented to the West Virginia, Randolph County Commissioners compelling CDC data refuting most of what we and they hear in the media. Truth can set you free. The lies are meant to enslave. After this, the second presentation under public comments, the Commissioners have agreed on my being placed on the agenda for a third presentation in which I will ask for resolutions to be passed for the Governor and Legislators. That meeting is scheduled for September 3rd. At this point 12-1 hour videos called Prove All Things are archived on hudok.info. They've run on Randolph TV cable on Channel 3. I will provide copies to anyone who will help disseminate.
With No Apologies... Phil Hudok
With No Apologies... Phil Hudok
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