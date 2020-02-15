Part 10 of 10 - Trump - The Fall of the Cabal

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Part 10: THE RETURN OF THE KING
About president Trump’s spelling errors (Covfefe, Hamberders, Smocking Gun), his hints and clues, his direct communications with the people. About a future spokesman for the US, about John F. Kennedy senior & junior, their deaths. About the clues junior left behind, the Tiffany Blue Boxes, George Magazine, Survival Guide to the Future, Vincent Fusca, Nicola Tesla, John Trump, Julian Assange. About the possibility of time travel, worm holes, parallel timelines, the mysterious books by Ingersoll Lockwood, the Ingersoll Trump pocket watch, Alice in Wonderland, Follow the White Rabbit, Future Proves Past, Q in Star Trek, the Q-continuum, Trust the Plan, WWG1WGA…
Part 10 of 10
English spoken
Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard
Music by Mortifer V., Serge Narcisoff, Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley