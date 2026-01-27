BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
I Invented A Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation System… and I Claim That It Was Stolen From Me
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
33 views • 4 days ago

I Invented A Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation System and I Claim That It Was Stolen From Me

… and I now fear for my life…

 ‘Fritz Freud’

an inventor how claims he created a transportation system that could go around the world in four hours!

It works in space, and could eliminate the aviation system and the need for oil.

 

Patent Link:

 

patents.google.com/patent/WO2009135389A1/en

 

 

Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information

 from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.

 

“With a weekly reach exceeding 2 million potential listeners on the Radio

and now offered on Roku & Amazon Fire

with a combined potential reach in excess of 200 million… 

 

Broadcast On Radio at www.revelelationradio.net each Evening at 8:00 PM Eastern / 7:00 PM Central, And, ON DEMAND on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV anytime you like.

 

This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.

 

To watch on TV just search for and open the "Last Christian Media" app from

either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”

 

 

Sponsor Ads Available:

One monthly fee

Now gives you almost unlimited reach, that never stops

15, 30, 60 seconds

Contact me: [email protected]

Donations @ www.rinalynn.com

 

 

 

breaking chainstotal freedomrina lynnrevelation radiohypersonic zero emission transportation systemfritz freudstolen technology
