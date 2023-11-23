'JFK PARKLAND DOCTORS DECLARE JFK HEAD WOUND BLOWOUT FROM THE BACK EXPOSED!.

THE PARKLAND DOCTORS PROCLAIMED THE JFK HEAD WOUND BLOWOUT SEVERAL DECADES AGO AND EVERYONE IGNORED THEM. NOW THEY'RE REENFORCING THE VERY SAME TRUTH TODAY. WHY IS THE HELL WON'T PEOPLE TAKE THEM SERIOUSLY! OUR LYING GOVERNMENT STILL KEEPS DECLARING THE SAME DAMN LIES TODAY AS WELL. IF YOU BELIEVE OUR SATANIC GOVERNMENT AND THEIR BOUGHT AND PAID FOR POLITICIANS YOU'RE A DAMN FOOL. UNFORTUNATELY, THE AVERAGE AMERICAN WORSHIPS ENTERTAINMENT AND WON'T WAKEUP UNTIL THE GOVERNMENT HENCHMEN AND WOMEN COME TO DRAG THEM OFF TO A FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE...WAKEUP!